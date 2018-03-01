Enemies to fail if regional countries remain resistant: Leader

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said if the leaders and nations of regional countries decide decisively to resist against the enemies, they would not be able to do a damn thing against us.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received Syrian Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) on Thursday, who is visiting Iran heading a delegation.

"Syria is in the forefront of resistance against terrorism, and we are all responsible to support Syria's resistance. Honorable President Bashar al-Assad played a prominent role of being a great defender and warrior and is highly regarded by its nation and the region," he noted, adding al-Assad never hesitated to confront intrusion and encrochment by foreigners and terrorists.

Leader emphasized that the Muslim nations who are living in inferior conditions and leading an unlucky life, are not contemptuous, their leaders are. If a nation have leaders who adore their religion and identity, the enemies cannot do such a damn thing against them.

Iranian nation reached the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution; from the first day, all of the world's powers stepped up and attacked us, as did the US, the Soviet Union, NATO, the Arabs and regional countries. But we resisted and grow, Leader noted, adding "the great powers do not necessarily achieve what they look for."

"This gives insight, hope and power to the nations. So if we and you and the rest of the resistance groups remain decisive in our decisions, the enemy will not be able to defeat us."

