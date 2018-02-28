Russia to continue to support Syrian army till terrorism eradicated

GENEVA, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that some states exploit the issue of human rights to achieve their political interests, affirming that Russia will continue to support the Syrian army to eradicate terrorism.

In a statement before the 37th session of the UN Human Rights in Geneva, Lavrov said that it is unacceptable to divide terrorists into good and bad ones, indicating that Russia will continue to combat terrorism without double standards and it will continue to help the Syrian army to completely eliminate all the terrorist hotbeds.

He indicated that terrorists in Eastern Ghouta are continuing to shell the capital Damascus and they hinder the implementation of the Security Council’s resolution No. 2401 through targeting the humanitarian corridor which the Syrian government provided in cooperation with Russia, and they hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Syrians at Rukban Camp and in al-Tanf area.

Lavrov called for sending a mission from the UN and the Red Cross as soon as possible to assess the situations in Raqqa city which had been fully destroyed by the US-led international coalition.

He indicated that the coalition should allow the humanitarian aid to reach the Syrians in Rukban Camp and al-Tanf area as the US forces.

Lavrov called upon the international community to cooperate in the domain of combating terrorism based on the international humanitarian law away from any political bargains.

SANA/MNA