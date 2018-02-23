Iran never seeks to revive Persian empire

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Iranian parliament speaker says Iran never wants to revive the Persian empire, saying Iran has never attacked any other countries since the Islamic revolution.

Speaking during a ceremony in the northern city of Sari on Friday, Ali Larijani said the American authorities threaten Iran but they do not dare to attack it because during the eight years of the imposed war, the Iranians showed how they resist against any aggression.

He also said that the Americans say from time to time that Saudis and Egyptians have asked them to bomb Iran because it wants to revive the Persian empire, emphasizing that Iran never seeks the revival of its ancient empire as the time of empires has expired.

The Parliament speaker pointed out that during the four decades since the Islamic revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran has not attacked any other country.

Referring to the fact many countries helped Saddam regime during the Iran-Iraq, Larijani said that Iran has never wanted to revenge for the aggression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the parliament speaker hailed Iran’s major role in pushing back terrorists, warning that the terrorism has not finished yet as some countries are transferring the terrorists to other places secretly.

He concluded his comments with praising Ayatollah Khamenei’s wise leadership, declaring that the economic and other problems of the country can be solved through unity.

