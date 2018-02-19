Israeli entity, several countries after occupying Syria lands

MOSCOW, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Presidential Political and Media Adviser, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, said “The Israeli entity and several countries want to occupy Syria’s lands, and what Russia is doing in Syria is different from the European states which are trying to impose their hegemony on us.”

Speaking at Valdai Discussion Club on Monday, Shaaban added that “the Turkish regime has helped terrorists to enter Syria and they realized that they have failed and that is why it violated the international laws and started to interfere in northern Syria.”

Shaaban said that the Turkish regime continues to breach the cessation of hostilities agreement in a way that makes the cooperation among the guarantor states of the agreement difficult, affirming that the UN should condemn the Turkish occupation of Syrian territories.

She clarified that the continuation of the Turkish aggression against the Syrian territories hinders the progress of the political solution and the complete victory over terrorism.

She stressed that the US aggression on Syria is continued through the Washington-backed mercenaries.

SANA/MNA