Israeli occupation behind most regional ‘calamities’

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lambasted Israeli regime's occupation of Palestinian lands, saying the Israeli occupation like other forms of occupation will not last long.

In reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent anti-Iran remarks, Zarif tweeted on Wednesday morning that “despite Netanyahu’s claims, the fact is that illegal occupation lies at the heart of most of the calamities in our region."

He went on to add, "historically, occupying another’s land has never been sustainable. This occupation, too - and the apartheid system that perpetuates it - will not last long.”

Addressing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’ annual policy conference at the Washington Convention Center on Tuesday, Israeli prime minister repeated his anti-Iran allegations, accusing the Islamic Republic of building military bases in Syria.

Netanyahu also criticized the Iran nuclear deal, and called for either scrapping or 'fixing' it.

