56% of goods import, export done via Hormozgan prov.

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Political, Security and Social Deputy Governor-Generalship of Hormozgan Province Behrouz Akrami here on Saturday pointed to the significant status of this province in economic and trade activities of the country and said, “according to statistics, more than 56 percent of products in the country is imported and exported through this province.

As a trade and tourism center, Hormozgan province is of paramount importance in trade and business activities in the country with its two free trade zones of Qeshm and Kish, he reiterated.

With a thousand kilometers of coastal strip, this province has a privileged position in country’s maritime sector, Akrami added.

Over 95 percent of maritime voyages in the country is done via this province, he said, adding, given to the climatic diversity in this province, we are witnessing pleasant tourist attractions in east and west part of this province.”

As the country’s largest passenger port, Bahonar Port was witnessing transit of more than five million passengers, traveling from Bandar Abbas between islands of Qeshm, Hormoz, Lark, Hengam and Kish, the deputy governor general emphasized.

He put the total islands in the country at 17, 14 of which are located in Hormozgan province.

With regard to the existence of sea capacities, it is tried to strengthen tourism sector of this province significantly, he said, adding, “for this purpose, 400 billion rials worth of national and provincial credit will be provided available to the investors of various economic and tourism sectors with four percent interest rate.”

In conclusion, Political, Security and Social Deputy Governor-Generalship of Hormozgan Province Behrouz Akrami revealed the upcoming visit of President Rouhani to this province in the current week and added, “according to the scheduled program, a number of port and development projects would be inaugurated by the president in this province.”

MA/82841557