Nusra terrorists preparing chemical weapons against civilians

LATTAKIA, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, in cooperation with so-called White Helmets, are preparing and circulating for the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Idleb to accuse the Syrian forces of this act.

The center stated that one of the civilians in Saraqeb, in Idleb countryside, informed the center about data that Jabhat al- Nusra terrorists are preparing for a provocation by using chemical weapons and broadcast that via a foreign channel.

It added that the terrorists brought to Saraqeb more than 20 cylinders of Chlorine gas, while the White Helmets have already made rehearsal showcasing unreal first aids pretending to rescue civilians form poisons of toxic gases.

The center said that the scenes were filmed by professional photographers who commented on the work as “a great work carried out by the so-called White Helmets,” putting a fabric cover on a microphone with CNN logo on it.

SANA/MNA