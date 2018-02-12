Austrians to invest in Iran's mountain tourism

TEHRAN, Feb. 121 (MNA) – An Austrian delegation says it is ready to invest in mountain tourism and ski resorts in Iran.

The Austrian commercial counselor and an Austrian investment delegation met with Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization's Deputy for Investment and Planning Saeed Ohadi and managers of some of the Iranian sports complex and ski resorts in Tehran.

Ohadi said that the Australian delegation is in Tehran on its own initiative. Its business plan is based on the financial credit line that Austria has defined for Iran.

Earlier, during a visit by senior CBI officials and Export Development Bank to Vienna, it was decided that Austria would provide Iran with a credit line for investment. One of the sectors that the credit line could be used is tourism, especially mountain tourism. He went on to say that tax exemptions have been envisaged for foreign investors, by which investors investing in disadvantaged areas would enjoy tax exemptions for up to 13 years.

He said that there are three active ski resorts 45 km from Tehran city with international profile.

He said that Iran and the Austrian delegation would be discussing two main issues: pursue foreign investment in Iran’s mountain tourism or utilize financing options for different projects.

Austrian Commercial Counsellor Christoph Grabmeier said that said that a joint committee between Iran and Austria should be form whose function would be to define a financial model for investing in Iran’s mountain tourism.

In the current Iranian year [ending March 20], visitors from 41 countries visited Iran to enjoy mountain sports, three times more than the previous Iranian year [ended March 2017].



