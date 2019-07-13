Iranian film ‘Woodpecker’ nominated in 6 different sections in Malaysian festival

Darkoob’ or ‘Woodpecker’ is nominated in six different sections including best director, best female lead, best, best actor, best complementary actor.

The Malaysia International Film Festival will start tomorrow 14 July and will last until 19 July.

Shoaybi's film tells the story of an addicted woman Mahsa who thinks that her daughter is dead but when she finds out that she is alive and lives with her father (Mahsa's ex-husband) she decides to take her back. This put her in a struggle with her ex-husband and his new wife.

