5 Iranian shorts to vie at ClujShorts Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Five Iranian short movies will attend the 6th edition of ClujShorts International Short Film Festival.

Five Iranian movies, Dive by Hossein Darabi, Turquoise by Ruzbeh Misaghi, Pet Man by Marzie Abrar Paydar, Retouch by Kaveh Mazaheri and Light Sight by Seyyed Moslem Tabatabaei, will compete at the 6th edition of ClujShorts International Short Film Festival.

This festival is a cultural event held in Romanian city of Cluj Napoca annually, directed by the cultural foundation of Persona Association that seeks to be known as an international short film event.

The 6th edition of the festival will be held on April 23 - 29, 2018, in Romania.

