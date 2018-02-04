Abscess heads for Mexican film festival

TEHRAN, Feb. 4 (MNA) – Iranian movie Abscess will be screened at Mexico’s Merida Film Festival.

Abscess, directed by Armin Tahmasbi and Ali Bateni, is heading for a screening at Mexico’s Merida Film Festival.

This film has been financed by the Iranian private sector and is considered as an independent film. It depicts a young couple whose lives are deeply affected by addiction and drug abuse.

The film had its international debut at the Cuzco Underground Cinema Festival (CUCIF) in Cuzco, a city in southeastern Peru, November 8-12, 2017.

It received three awards at Chile’s first edition of South Film & Arts Academy Festival (SFAAF), November 15-17, 2017, in Santiago. It won the awards for ‘Best Experimental Feature’ and ‘Best Original Score in a Feature Film,’

It was also screened in Five Continents International Film Festival held on November 11, 2017, in Venezuela.

