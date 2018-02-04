Heroic figures like Maj. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani create significant opportunites

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s 1st vice president hailed victory against ISIL, saying heroic figures like Major General Ghasem Soleimani are significant opportunities for Iran.

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iranian city of Yazd, 1st vice president Eshagh Jahangiri said on Saturday that “the Islamic revolution opened a new chapter in Iran’s history.”

The first vice president added "it is necessary to re-read the experience of the revolution for the development of the country today, as it will open up new opportunities for developing the country and overcoming the problems.”

Referring to the circumstances of the first years of the revolution, and recalling the importance of the time when the country’s youth did not have any experience of management but could pass the hard time such as eight years of imposed war, Jahangiri stated “we must use the experiences of those years and the younger generation must read about the early years of the revolution.”

Elsewhere in his speech, the 1st vice president referred to the opportunities that exist in the country and should be used, saying “IRGC fight against ISIL and the presence of brave commanders such as Major General Ghasem Soleimani provide significant opportunities, which must be used to deal with the country’s problems”

He concluded that “people from all walks of life must unite and join their efforts to use the opportunities [in the country] and solve the existing problems.”

