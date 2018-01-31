Press TV’s crew attacked during Turkey’s operation in Syria

The incident occurred on Tuesday, as the Press TV team was investigating the damage done to a school during the Turkish offensive.
According to Press TV correspondent Zahra al-Derzi, members of the team suffered injuries during bombing and shelling of the town.
Turkey launched the so-called Operation Olive Branch against Afrin region in northwest Syria on January 20 in a bid to eliminate the US-backed YPG, which Ankara views as a terror organization and the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK). The latter has been fighting for an autonomous region inside Turkey since 1984.
