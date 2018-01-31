Press TV’s crew attacked during Turkey’s operation in Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Press TV’s crew has come under attack in the Syria town of Rajo in Afrin District near the Turkish border during Turkey’s military operation in Syria.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, as the Press TV team was investigating the damage done to a school during the Turkish offensive.

According to Press TV correspondent Zahra al-Derzi, members of the team suffered injuries during bombing and shelling of the town.

Turkey launched the so-called Operation Olive Branch against Afrin region in northwest Syria on January 20 in a bid to eliminate the US-backed YPG, which Ankara views as a terror organization and the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK). The latter has been fighting for an autonomous region inside Turkey since 1984.

