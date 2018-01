TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – National Iranian Gas Company spokesman says that gas consumption in Iranian household crossed the 570 million cubic meter today, the highest consumption of natural gas in recent years.

National Iranian Gas Company spokesman Majid Boujarzadeh said that in on February 4, 2017, Iranian household consumed 538 million cubic meters of natural gas, while this figure was a little below 500 million cubic meters in the previous years.

He said that as household's gas consumption increases, NIGC is forced to proportionately reduce gas supply to power stations and industrial sector, adding this could be avoided if consumers used gas optimally.



