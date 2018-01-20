Iran, Pakistan to run joint railway line

Director General for Iran’s South-Eastern Railway System Majid Arjouni attended the two day joint experts meeting on railway transportation between Iran and Pakistan which was held in Islamabad on Thursday and Friday (January 18 and 19).

Arjouni discussed the meeting and the achievements made in the committee, adding “Iran and Pakistan have reached an agreement to launch a railway system between the two countries for the transportation of passengers and pilgrims from Pakistan to Iran and Iraq and vice versa, thereby contributing to tourism.”

Arjouni said that Zahedan-Quetta passenger trains will resume offering services soon, pointing out that the said passenger trains had ceased transportation due to security issues.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Arjouni said that the 1959 agreement reached between the governments of the two countries will be revived at Iran’s suggestion.

The said meeting was held on Thursday and Friday in Islamabad with the Iranian delegation headed by Majid Arjouni in attendance, concluding in a joint statement.

BS/IRN82801348