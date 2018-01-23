10k displaced people return to their hometown of al-Bowedha in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Hundreds of families returned on Monday to their houses in al-Bowedha town in the southern part of Damascus Countryside province in the framework of restoring normal life in the areas liberated from terrorism.

SANA’s reporter said that the return of the families came after a series of meetings held by reconciliation committees in the town with the authorities in the province and the State Ministry for National Reconciliation Affairs as to secure the services and repair the main infrastructure in the terror-struck town.

With the return of the families, five years of suffering and displacement have come to an end, with the residents expressing happiness over this long-awaited return.

State Minister for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar pointed out that the return of the local was made possible after boosting security and stability in the town and securing the logistic procedures for receiving them.

Meanwhile, Damascus Countryside Governor Alaa Ibrahim said that more than 1,000 families consisting of around 10,000 persons are returning to al-Bowedha today, adding that the Governorate will secure all the required services as soon as possible, with emphasis on providing electricity and drinking water.

SANA/MNA