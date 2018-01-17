3k displaced persons return to their towns in Deir Ezzor

DEIR EZZOR, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Hundreds of families returned to their homes and towns in Deir Ezzor province’s eastern countryside which the Syrian Arab Army had liberated from ISIL.

SANA’s reporter said that three thousand persons returned on Tuesday to their towns and homes in Deir Ezzor countryside as state establishments resumed operations and services were restored after the army removed all landmines and explosive devices planted by ISIL in the towns.

The reporter added that all workers started working in all the state institutions to provide most of the services for the displaced families who came back, such as providing drinking water, food, communications, and fuel, as well education, medical, and police services.

Army units, along with supporting forces, restored safety and security to many villages, towns, and farms in Deir Ezzor’s eastern countryside following operations against ISIL which resulted in killing thousands of terrorists and destroying hundreds of their vehicles and car bombs.

SANA/MNA