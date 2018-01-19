Participants at UNSC meeting on NPT back JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Participants at a Thursday meeting of UN Security Council on WMDs and NPT vow their support for the Iran’s nuclear deal, with different high ranking officials vowing their support for the JCPOA.

The UN Security Council meeting on Thursday January 18 , chaired by Kazakhstan and addressing the NPT and the issue of weapons of mass destructions (WMDs), turned into a meeting in support of Iran’s nuclear deal with the 5+1.

"JCPOA indicated the success of multilateral diplomacy and should be used as a template,” Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the meeting.

Also in the meeting, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over the threats facing international security and the threats against the accord with Iran.

Another participants Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the session that preserving the international accord on Iran's nuclear program was important, warning that failure of the deal would send "an alarming message for the entire international security architecture."

KI/IRN82800548