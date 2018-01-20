Dairies export increases by 30% in 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Agricultural Jihad Hassan Rokni said talks are underway with the Iraqi officials to remove the obstacles ahead of tariff levied on dairy and dairies’ products.

Rokni put the export growth of dairies in the nine month of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21 to Dec. 22) at more than 30 percent.

He also put the export value of poultry products in the same period at $843 million and said, “statistics show that the trade balance in livestock and poultry sector turned positive in the nine months of the current year.”

Over 750,000 tons of milk and various types of dairies were exported from the country in the same period, expandable to one million tons before termination of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018), Rokni maintained.

In response to a question in the field of tariff levied for export of dairies to neighboring Iraq, he reiterated, “the Iraqi government has relatively considered some restrictions for all countries in this respect but country’s export of dairies to Iraq is still underway.”

The responsible officials at the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad are making their utmost efforts to convince Iraqi side to reconsider this issue meticulously, the deputy minister of Agriculture observed.

To conclude his remarks, he emphasized, “under such circumstances, it is expected that consumption of dairies will experience a considerable decline in Iraq.”

