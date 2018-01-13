'The Switchman' to vie at Swiss Film Fest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Mahdi Khorramian submitted his successful 'Souzanban' (Switchman) animation to vie at the Second Video Films Festival in Switzerland.

The 8 minute animation recounts the story of a switchman waiting for a woman at a train station. Finally he finds out the woman he is awaiting is not real and is part of his mind imaginations.

This is the first year of the festival and the films will be screened in August 17 – 19, 2018.

The Iranian film has bagged numerous awards around the world in the last year, like Signor Rossi Award which is dedicated to animated films produced by students at Italian and foreign animation schools.

Khorramian’s work, produced at Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) has also grabbed the award at San Francisco Iranian Animation Festival in September 2017.

