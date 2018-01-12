Italian deputy min. highlights Iran’s vital role in regional economic stability

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Mohammad Khazaee who has traveled to Italy in order to hold negotiations and talks with Italian economic officials, met with the Italian deputy minister of foreign affairs in the ministry headquarters.

Mohammad Khazaee who attended this meeting with Iran’s Ambassador pointed to the long history of friendly relations between the two countries and stressed that Iran is determined to expand bilateral ties. He said that bilateral and multilateral ties are important factors in creating employment, expanding export markets and decreasing poverty and migration.

The financial support given to certain terrorist groups by world powers was another topic of discussion between the two parties.

Deputy Minister of economic affairs and finance highlighted the significance of the 5 billion euro contract that can lead to the expansion of economic ties between the two countries and called it a clear sign of tactful policies adopted by Italy and the EU which are quite independent from the US policies toward Iran and the region.

For his part, Italian deputy minister of foreign affairs expressed satisfaction over the measures taken and stressed that economic and political cooperation with Iran is among the priorities of the Italian government.

Having stressed the role played by Iran in regional upheavals and maintaining peace and economic stability in the region, he expressed hope that the bilateral cooperation can lead to fundamental, important projects.

