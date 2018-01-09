Iran turns into technological exporter of pharmaceutical industry

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Chief Executive of CinnaGen Pharmaceutical Group Dr. Haleh Hamedifar said Islamic Republic of Iran was turned into the largest exporter of technology in the pharmaceutical industry.

Hamedifar made the remarks on Tuesday saying, “for the first time in the country, this pharmaceutical group was introduced as leading exporter of technology in pharmaceutical industry.”

Speaking in 34th meeting of Representatives Board of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), she maintained, “technologies of this pharmaceutical group have been exported to Malaysia and Argentine for the first time.”

Turning to the activities of this pharmaceutical group in the field of supplying “high-tech” drugs and also medicines for special and hard-to-cure diseases, Hamedifar added, “there are only one or two manufacturing companies in the world for producing these special drugs, so that technical knowhow of these drugs has been indigenized and are produced without technological dependency.”

Currently, CinnaGen Pharmaceutical Group accounts for 40 percent export share of pharmaceuticals in the country, she said, adding, “accordingly, employment opportunities have been created for 2,500 people in pharmaceutical industry of the country.”

As the sole receiver of Amin al-Zarb Pharmaceutical Badge in the country, she said, “drug is a strategic product which can guarantee health in the society, so that responsible officials in the country should pay due attention to this important issue.”

Elsewhere in her remarks, she called on government officials to allocate sufficient budget in pharmaceutical industry of the country.

Currently, Food and Drug Organization (FDO) is responsible for regulating operations in pharmaceutical sector of the country but this body also is supplier of drugs and medicines as well as main body for the allocation of foreign exchange to this sector.

In conclusion, she urged government officials to support those pharmaceutical companies which can produce and supply high-tech drugs for patients suffering from special diseases.

Mohammad-Ali Rejali a veteran economic activist who has more than four decades of industrial experience and founder of Zarif Mosavar Company was the next speaker who said, “suitable ways should be provided for entrepreneurs in the country in order to spur production in the best way possible.”

It is worth mentioning that Plaque of Honor and Amin al-Zarb Badge were awarded to top entrepreneurs and exemplary units in pharmaceutical industry of the country in the presence of ministries of industry and agriculture.

