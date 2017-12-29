100 Palestinian injured in protests against Trump's move

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Palestinians marked the fourth Friday after the US President Trump’s decision of relocating US embassy to al-Quds.

The Palestinian health ministry announced that the number of injured people in today's [Friday] conflict in various parts of the West Bank, the occupied al-Quds and the Gaza Strip has reached 100 people by now.

According to the Palestine information center, the ministry of health has announced that 35 Palestinians have been wounded on this Friday which increases the tally of wounded in post-Trump-decision protests to 100 by now..

According to the report, one of the injured protestors is having a critical situation now. Also Dozens have suffered suffocation by inhaling tear gas.

The ministry also said that, up to now, 60 Palestinian young people have been injured in the clashes in the Gaza Strip by Zionists’ bullets or tear gas.

