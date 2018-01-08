Iran ready to cooperate with regional countries to reduce tensions

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Head of Iran Foreign Relations Strategic Council kharrazi said the Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed its readiness to cooperate with the regional countries in order to reduce tensions and spread peace and stability in the region.

Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks in the 1st panel of Tehran Security Conference themed “Regional Security Order in West Asia; Role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Transregional Actors”, and said, “Iran will exert its utmost effort to prevent collapse of regional countries and spread peace and stability in the region as well.”

Countries in West Asia have experienced several developments and changes over the past four decades, the most important of which can be referred to the violations and aggressions reported in neighboring states including invasion of Iraq to Iran in 1980-1988, invasion of former USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republic) to Afghanistan, invasion of Iraq to Kuwait, etc.

Former Iranian foreign minister pointed out that illegal intervention of regional and extra-regional countries in the internal affairs of regional countries such as Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen exacerbated the current situation.

He pointed to the emergence of identities whether in the form of Takfiri group or popular and resistance movement and said, “resistance and popular movements resisted against terrorist groups and made their utmost efforts in order to destroy terrorist bastions in the battlefronts.”

Today, regional countries have been equipped with “Islamic Enlightenment” concept, so that these countries can grasp out their responsibilities and duties well, the most important of which is fighting against Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (ISIL) and other terrorist groups, Kharrazi observed.

Kharrazi reiterated, “West Asian region can be considered as a source of supplying energy. However, we live in an unstable region but if regional countries join their hands together, they can overcome external threats excellently.”

