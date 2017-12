TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – A minor earthquake hit Tehran Province and nearby cities in early hours of Wednesday local time.

Border between Tehran and Alborz provinces was announced as the epicenter of the earthquake which was felt at 12:54 a.m. Iran local time.

Reports revealed that the light quake, which occurred in the depth of 12 kilometers, had a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.

No damage or casualties have been reported from the seismic event. The quake hit the central province of Tehran exactly a week after a similar event hit the same region though at the higher magnitude of 5.2.

