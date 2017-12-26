Iran votes for resolution on humanitarian situation in Myanmar

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) –Bahram Ghasemi, The Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Iran filed its yes vote for the UN resolution on the humanitarian situation in Myanmar.

The UN General Assembly (GA) on Sunday adopted a resolution calling on the Myanmar authorities to stop military operations in Rakhine State, as well as to ensure access of international organizations to the region to provide humanitarian assistance to the population. Iran abstained to attend the voting session.

“Following the principle-driven policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the rights of all Muslims in the world, especially the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar, the Islamic Republic of Iran's vote for a resolution on human rights abuses in Myanmar was registered on Tuesday by sending a formal memorandum to the Secretariat of the United Nations.

Reiterating the firm position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the displaced Muslims of Myanmar and condemning the brutal crimes of the military forces against them, Bahram Ghasemi, noted that Iran was not participating in a human rights abuses vote in Myanmar, due to some technical and expert dimensions.

“However, due to the importance of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic and the fundamental principles of foreign policy, today, by sending a formal memorandum to the UN secretariat, the Islamic Republic of Iran has voted in favor of this resolution,” reads the announcement of Mr. Ghasemi.

Touching on technical and expert considerations, Ghasemi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently protested against politicized and discriminatory treatment of the United Nations General Assembly during the last three decades.”

