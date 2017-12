TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian state run news network TV broadcast an interview with Hayk Babukhanyan, an Armenian MP, who says George Soros has spent thousands of dollars on destabilizing Armenia.

Hayk Babukhanyan, an Armenian Member of Parliament, told Iranian state run news network TV that Foundations run by George Soros, a Hungarian-American fund providers to dissidents in former Soviet states, have contributed 20,000 dollars to recent unrest in Armenia.

The Armenian legislator adds that the total money spent by Soros in Armenia just in the last year has been around $1,750,000.

