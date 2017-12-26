MoD makes resolution to boost defense might

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami vowed on Tuesday that the military might of the country will be developed regardless of pressures posed by US.

“The Iranian nation owe their honor, pride, and glory to martyrs, prisoners of war, wounded and their families,” said Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Iranian MPs of defense and might fraction of Iran’s parliament, the family of Martyr Hamedani, and some other martyrs’ families in Tehran.

“The war awakened the Iranian nation,” the Iranian minister quoted the late founder of Islamic Republic of Iran saying so. “Maybe at that time we could not understand the precious words of the late Imam but today we are at a situation that more aspects of his wise words are understood by all,” he commented on the quotation.

“The war made us know our real friends and enemies and our situation. Considering the depth of animosity towards our country, we reached a long-run strategic vision which pushed us to achieve strategic defense capabilities,” said the official.

“Today the strategy of our enemies is to undermine our national might and defense capability but we won’t allow them, wholeheartedly, to inflict any damage on our defense power,” reiterated Mr. Hatami.

YNG/ 4183622