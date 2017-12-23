Report on 'consequences of joining FATF' to be read out in Parl.

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Chairman of Economic Commission of Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Reza Pour-Ebrahimi said that the report of “consequences of Iran’s accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)” will be read out in the Parliament after coordinating with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).”

With regard to the latest situation of reviewing effects and consequences of Iran’s joining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after more than a year, he stated “we have recently studied report of relevant bodies in the Commission meticulously. In this regard, the ministries of Intelligence and Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) have submitted their reports to the Parliament separately.”

“Our report has been prepared in Task Force Commission which will be finalized very soon in line with the policies taken by the SNSC,” Pour-Ebrahimi maintained.

Amending Money-Laundering Law and Iranian government accession bylaw in the Convention to Counter Financing Terrorism have been submitted to the Iranian Parliament, details of which have thus far been taken into consideration, he said, adding “for this reason, it seems that some important points will be followed up strictly within the framework of recent report of the Commission on the consequences of Iran’s accession to FATF.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he warned the risk of recurrence of country to the blacklist and said “the most important point is this that there is still some ambiguities here if Iran lives up to its commitments within the framework of FATF and/or if the country remains in FATF blacklist, what strategy should be taken in this regard?”

In the end, Mohammad Reza Pour-Ebrahimi said “despite Iran has lived up to its commitments within the framework of FATF, Iran has still been put in the blacklist, so that the country’s economic situation with the outside world has not been normalized at the current situation.”

