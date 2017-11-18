‘Release from heaven’ wins at Italian filmfest.

‘Release from heaven’ directed by Ali Noori Oskouei won the best animation award of the October 2017 Monthly Edition of Oniros film awards.

Oniros Film Awards is a monthly and annual IMDb qualifying competition based in La Thuile, Italy, which celebrates films from all around the world with awards in different categories and genres.

Oniros (which means ‘dream’ in Greek) is awarded to high quality films, with the intention of promoting filmmakers’ works and helping them realize their dreams.

Set in a war torn city, ‘Release from heaven’ tells the story of Sareh, a school teacher and a writer. Every night, she tells stories to her students who find solace in them. But when the school is attacked and destroyed she sets out on a journey with two of her students to help them find their parents. During their quest, she starts to realize that the hero of her stories might be real.

