Iran raps Saudi airstrikes on Yemen civilians

In a Wednesday statement, Ghasemi condemned the attacks and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of the victims.

“The surge in Saudi airstrikes on residential areas, the continuation of its blockade on sea, ground, and aerial routes to Yemen, and preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid and the necessaries of ordinary people to the war-torn country indicate the Saudis’ frustration and disappointment with achieving the goals of its aggression on Yemen,” he noted.

Ghasemi slammed the international community’s silence over the crimes and disasters caused by the Saudi fighter jets’ non-stop attacks on residential areas and civilian targets, and Riyadh’s move to block the access of international relief organizations to Yemen.

“Such measures are in clear breach of the rules and principles of international humanitarian laws,” he noted.

He also urged the UN and the countries influential in Yemen crisis to step up their efforts to immediately stop the attacks and rapidly take effective measures required to protect the lives and security of civilians, particularly women and children.

