Coop. between Russia, Iran, Libya complies with UN resolutions

Russia's defense industry cooperation with Iran and Libya does not contradict the UN Security Council resolutions, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told the Kommersant newspaper.

"We are strictly adhering to all international commitments we have undertaken. We have documents adopted by the United Nations and all subsequent decrees of the country [Russia's] leadership. This concerns both Libya and Iran," Shugaev said, as quoted in the newspaper.

The FSMTC director added that Russia and Iran were discussing the maintenance of previous deliveries, which was well within the international legal framework.

Russia and Iran signed a contract for deliveries of S-300 missile systemsin 2007, however, its implementation was suspended in 2010 when the UNSC adopted a resolution, which forbade to supply Iran with advanced military equipment, including missile systems.

The restriction was lifted and deliveries resumed after Iran reached an agreement with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, collectively referred to as the P5+1 group, in 2015. Tehran pledged to keep its nuclear program peaceful in exchange for gradual lifting of sanctions.

Russia completed deliveries of S-300 systems to Iran last year.

SPUTNIK/MNA