Deadly car blast rocks Damascus

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that three car bombs went off; two of them at the Airport Road in front of the Faculty of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and Bilal al-Habashi Mosque, and the third at al-Ghadir Square in al-Amara neighborhood in the city of Damascus.

The source added that the explosion at al-Ghadir Square claimed the lives of a number of people and injured others in addition to causing material damage to the site.

Later, SANA’s reporter clarified that the authorities were pursuing the three cars, and they managed to intercept two of them near the entrance of Damascus city at the airport roundabout and destroyed them, but as the authorities were closing in on the third car near al-Tahrir Square, the suicide bomber on board detonated it, killing a number of people and injuring others.

