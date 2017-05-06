German State Secretary vows full support for JCPOA

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Iran’s Head of Strategic Research Center Ali Akbar Velayati in Tehran on Saturday, German State Secretary Markus Ederer stressed that the two sides have had good progress in development of economic and cultural ties and intend to continue this growing trend of bilateral cooperation.

This was the third meeting between Velayati and Ederer in the past two years, which the German official described as ‘intensive’ and ‘highly worthwhile’.

Ederer then touched upon Germany’s concerns about the developments in the Middle East, saying “just like Iran, we too believe that the issues and conflicts in the Middle East region, particularly Syria and Yemen, can only be settled through a political solution, not a military one.”

“Germany’s proposal is that more negotiations be held among the Persian Gulf littoral states for the settlement of disagreements and misunderstandings,” he added.

