Economy min. departs for Hungary

The first meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Hungary is scheduled to kick off today in Budapest with economy ministers of both sides in attendance.

It is noteworthy that Iran’s Economy Minister Ali Tayebnia is being accompanied by Mohammad Khazaei, President of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran as well as Hossein Mir Shojaeian, Deputy Minister of Economy.

The Budapest Joint Economic Commission is scheduled to be co-chaired by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Iran’s Minister of Economy Ali Tayebnia.

The commission aims at developing cooperation between Iran and Hungary in different fields and boosting bilateral economic ties.

The last joint commission between the two countries was held about 23 years ago and the volume of trade exchange between Iran and Hungary was over 350 million dollars during the first decade of the Islamic Revolution victory in 1979 and the figure gradually decreased to $35m.

HA/3899303