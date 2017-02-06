Resistance Economy ‘a driving force behind urban sustainable development’

“We are in urbanization century; urban population has reached 3.9 billion from 700 million in 1950. According to the reports, urban population will reach to 6.3 billion people by 2050,” he added.

“Our country has experienced uncontrolled and rapid urbanization like many developing countries; currently, more than 73 percent of the world population lives in cities. The evidence indicates that, based on the 2016 census to be released in February, 75 per cent of the population will be living in cities,” Tabatabaei Mozdabadi explained.

He however believed that despite all challenges, cities had been economic engines in the world; “to institutionalize resistance economy in cites and knowledge-based economy, scientific associations and research centers are of great importance with undeniable role,” he said.

“All urban sustainable development goals and visions, including sustainable revenue, intra- and inter-generational justice, and an emphasis on knowledge-based economy are in line with resistance economy,” Tabatabaei concluded.

SH/PR