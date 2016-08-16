ISIL-linked terror cell cracked in west of Iran

“Early on Tuesday morning, in a coordinated operation in central part of Kermanshah (the capital city of Iran’s western province of Kermanshah), three members of a terrorist cell were killed and a bunch of others were arrested,” Mohammad Reza Edalatkhah, the attorney-general of Kermanshah Province of Iran told the official news agency of the country’s Judicial Branch.

The official also voiced content that there were no casualties among the security forces, intelligence agents and other state participants in the operation.

“The grouplet was supported by Takfiri terrorists and had suicide vests in their den,” said the provincial judicial authority, “it was the follow-up operation for another one conducted the night before in Javanroud city of the border province, during which a terrorist was killed and his accomplices were arrested.”

Extending gratitude for agents of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, Edalatkhah underlined that the two operations were successful because of the round-the-clock efforts of all security forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

