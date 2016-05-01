2nd Mustafa Scientific Prize calls for entries

The second round of the Mustafa prize will be held in December 2017, announcing the Mustafa Prize laureates from the Islamic World.

Mustafa Prize is awarded in the following categories, 1) Information and Communication Science and Technology, 2) Life and Medical Science and Technology, 3) Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, and 4) All areas of science and technology.

For the first three categories, the nominees should be citizens of one of the 57 Islamic

countries with no restrictions on religion, gender and/or age. For the fourth category, only Muslims may be nominated with no restrictions on citizenship, gender and/or age.

These areas include the following UNESCO fields of education: Natural sciences, mathematics and statistics; Information and Communication Technologies; Engineering, Manufacturing and Construction; Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Veterinary; Health and Welfare as well as Cognitive Science and Islamic Economics and Banking.

The Laureates will be awarded the Mustafa Medal, a certificate and 500,000 USD.

Nomination deadline is due 31 December, 2016, and the prize ceremony will be held in December 2017.

Laureates of the first round of Mustafa Prize were Professor Jackie Y. Ying from Singapore and Professor Omar Yaghi from Jordan.

To visit the Mustafa Prize official website please click here.

MS/3613252