UN reiterated peace best humanitarian aid for Syria

"There are no winners in this conflict, everyone loses and the highest price is paid by the men, women and children who suffer the destruction of their country, their homes and their families. This war must end", he said at a session of the Security Council when analyzing the humanitarian situation in that nation.

According to the diplomat, however much we try to help the victims of five years of hostilities, the assistance is a response to the symptoms of the problem, not its root causes.

The political solution is the right answer, so both warring parties and the international community should use the momentum generated by the national ceasefire, he said.

Rothwell O'Brien celebrated the recent agreement between the US and Russia on the terms for the ceasefire, which comes into force on Saturday and urged the warring parties to respect it.

