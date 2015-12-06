Sweden to open trade office in Tehran

Mahmoud Vaezi who was in a meeting with Swedish Minister for Enterprise and Innovation Mikael Damberg on Sunday, emphasized upon improving cooperation with Sweden in different fields of education, research, and innovation; “Sweden’s trade office will be operative by late December,” Vaezi added.

“Iran and Sweden enjoy high-profile industrial relations and we hope to improve ties further; the Swedish delegation to Tehran seeks the same objectives as well,” said the minister. “Both public and private sectors of both countries feel there is a strong will to extend relations especially in communication technology. We saw Swedish commitment even when sanctions were on place and we hope to have good level of cooperation in ICT,” Vaezi emphasized, adding that Iran sought actively to use Swedish valuable experiences and capabilities in launching its own electronic government.

He saw in a positive light the sheer diversity of private sector officials in Swedish delegations especially of banking and credit sector which could provide the necessary financing and credit lines for negotiated projects.

On Swedish giant in mobile communications, Ericsson, minister admitted that the Swedish giant had been in good negotiations with Iranian mobile platforms to work on developing the existing mobile networks.

