Syrian Army kills Terrorist leaders in Daraa

A military source has said that the army conducted a special operation against a gathering of terrorists in Daraa neighborhood in the southern city of Daraa where a number of terrorist leaders were killed including one of leaders of Karama brigade affiliated al-Nusra front Zouhair Hussein al-Zoubi, while others were injured.

Meanwhile, a group of terrorists' members were killed and injured and their weapons were destroyed in an operation targeting their gatherings in Attman town in the northern countryside of the Province.

In another story, Army units, backed by popular defense groups, killed a large number of terrorists and destroyed their weapons during expanding military operations in the north-eastern side of Lattakia and the hills surrounding Ghammam town.

SANA/MNA