Salehi in Vienna for IAEA general conf.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi who arrived in the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday for a four-day visit is among the speakers of the the 59th Annual Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference.

The AEOI head is also scheduled to meet with the Director General of the IAEA Yukiya Amano as well as officials of other participating countries on the sidelines of the conference.

Salehi is accompanied by Spokesman and Deputy Head of the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi on this trip.

The 59th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference will be held from September 14 to 18 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in the Austrian capital where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA Member States will consider a range of issues including nuclear security, the Agency’s activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications, and application of IAEA safeguards among others.