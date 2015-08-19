Peace, security achievable through collective coop.

Gholam-Hossein Dehghani expressed NAM appreciation to Nigeria for organizing this open debate and for the useful concept note prepared for this important meeting.

He said that NAM underscores the important role that regional and sub-regional arrangements and agencies, composed of Non-Aligned and other developing countries, can play in the promotion of regional peace and security as well as economic and social development through cooperation among countries in the region.

"We have always highlighted the importance of synergy between regional and sub-regional initiatives to ensure complementarity and the added value of each process towards their common goals, such as political stability, economic growth, and social and cultural development," Dehghani added.

Iranian ambassador stressed that the Non-Aligned Movement has called for the intensification of the process of consultations, cooperation, and coordination between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations, arrangements, or agencies, in accordance with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, as well as on their mandate, scope and composition, which is useful and can contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security.

In this context, Dehghani added, we welcome the determination of the United Nations to enhance its relationship and cooperation with regional and sub-regional organizations, in particular the African Union in accordance with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter.

He also expressed NAM's support for continuing efforts to strengthen African peacekeeping capabilities and emphasized the importance of implementing the 10 years plan for capacity building and the Joint Action Plan for United Nations Support to the African Union Peacekeeping in the short, medium and long term in all relevant areas.

NAM takes note of the Report prepared by the AU-UN Panel on modalities for support to AU peacekeeping operations and the report by the Secretary-General of the UN “Support to African Union Peacekeeping operations authorized by the United Nations”, and recommend the enhancement of an effective partnership between the UN and the African Union in order to improve planning, deployment and management of African peacekeeping operations, Dehghani said.

Iran's deputy permanent representative said NAM welcomes the adoption of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel as well as international efforts aiming at mobilizing resources and assistance in support of the States of the region efforts to address the complex security, political and humanitarian situation and underscores that the strategy should be implemented in close cooperation with the States of the Sahel, West Africa and the Maghreb, as well as the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Community of Sahel-Saharan States(CEN-SAD) and the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU).

As peace and development are mutually reinforcing, Dehghani underlined, NAM, recalling the UN Declaration on the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), calls upon the international community to renew its commitment for NEPAD and other related initiatives for Africa, noting in this regard the efforts exerted by the African Union and other regional economic communities in the area of economic integration.

NAM also recalls international, regional and national efforts aimed at advancing the goal of nuclear disarmament, Dehghani added.

In this regard, he said, we note with appreciation the efforts of Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), including the adoption of a “Special Declaration on Nuclear Disarmament” at its Second Summit, held in Havana, Cuba, on 28 and 29 January 2014 and further underline the importance of CELAC as an international and regional actor and a contributor to the region’s further integration into the international arena.

"Non-Aligned Movement also welcomes the entry into force of the constitutive treaty of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) as a contribution to the cultural, social, economic and political integration of the region, and the observer status for UNASUR in the United Nations General Assembly, which began in 2011," Dehghani added.

He said that NAM notes also the importance of Forum for East Asia and Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) as the only forum between East Asia and Latin America to enhance mutual understanding and trust and to increase political, economic, social and cultural ties and dialogue.

"We support the continued efforts and commitments by ASEAN Member States to advance and strengthen the ASEAN Community building process and to maintain and enhance ASEAN's centrality in the evolving regional architecture, to better meet the challenges and dynamics of global development, with the objectives of maintaining and promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region; we also note ASEAN's endeavors in developing the ASEAN Community's Post 2015 vision for adoption by the ASEAN leaders at the end of 2015."

Non-Aligned Movement also welcomes the holding of the Second and the Third Africa-South America Summit of Heads of State or Governments (ASA), in Margarita Island, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on 26 and 27 September 2009 and, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea in February 2013 as an expression of strengthening friendship, solidarity and South-South cooperation between both regions, Dehghani underlined.

NAM firmly believes that peace and security as well as economic and social development can be achieved through such cooperation among regions, he concluded.