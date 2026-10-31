Most Americans believe war on Iran not worth the cost: Survey

The survey, conducted from October 16 to 19, 2026, found that 54% of Americans believe the military action against Iran was not worth the costs when weighed against its benefits. Only 23% said the operation was worthwhile, while 20% were uncertain.

Opposition to the military campaign was even higher, with 61% of respondents opposing US attacks on Iran, compared with 34% who supported them.

The opposition was particularly strong among Democrats, 88% of whom opposed the attacks. The figure stood at 66% among independents and respondents with other political affiliations. Similarly, 80% of Democrats and 55% of independents said the costs of the military action outweighed its benefits.

The poll also revealed widespread skepticism about the Trump administration's approach to the war. A total of 58% of respondents said the US government does not have a clear strategy for achieving its objectives in the conflict with Iran, while only 16% believed it had one.

MNA