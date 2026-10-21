Enduring Long March spirit boosts China rejuvenation drive

The enduring spirit of the historic Long March continues to boost China's drive for national rejuvenation, inspiring the Chinese people to overcome hardships and secure new achievements in Chinese modernization.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March, a remarkable revolutionary feat achieved under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The Long March constitutes a monumental chapter in the historical journey toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

From October 1934 to October 1936, the CPC-led Red Army soldiers broke through the encirclement of Kuomintang forces, crossed more than 10 provinces, and braved raging rivers, snow-capped mountains and treacherous grasslands before finally completing their epic military maneuver. The Long March victory marked a major turning point from setbacks to victory for the CPC and the Chinese revolution, and ushered in a new phase in the CPC's struggle for national independence and the people's liberation.

The Long March spirit features firm revolutionary ideals and convictions, dauntless courage and sacrifices, independence and truth-seeking, strict discipline and unity, and close ties with the people. This spirit has been deeply embedded in the identity of the Chinese nation.

The CPC has led the Chinese people through revolution, socialist construction and reform. In the new era, China has secured historic achievements and seen historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country, while withstanding risks, challenges, and trials in some domains. Most notably, the country, with a population of over 1.4 billion, eradicated millennia-old absolute poverty and completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Chinese modernization is a pioneering and arduous undertaking. The spirit of struggle is essential to breaking new ground and securing new victories.

Externally, China faces containment and suppression of its development, as well as rising unilateralism and protectionism. Domestically, it needs to resolve deep-seated problems regarding reform, development and stability, pursue high-quality development, enhance sci-tech self-reliance, and promote common prosperity.

China is on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects. On the new Long March, China stands ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms, and will resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and development interests, in a bid to write a new chapter in sustaining the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability.

As the victory of the Long March proved, the people possess boundless wisdom and strength. The CPC upholds its fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly and follows a people-centered development philosophy. Realizing national rejuvenation also relies on the people's support, wisdom and strength.

The leadership of the CPC offers a fundamental guarantee for achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Only by unswervingly upholding the leadership of the CPC can Chinese modernization have a bright future. In the new era, the CPC has strengthened Party leadership in all respects and made significant advances in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance.

As the largest governing party in the world, the CPC is leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to advance toward national rejuvenation. During the 2026-2030 period, China aims to make decisive progress toward basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035.

The Long March spirit will always serve as a source of inspiration for China to march toward its great goals with confidence, unity and resolve.

Source: Xinhua