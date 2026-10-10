Iran has deployed over 50 combat, support units along borders

The deployments extend from the northwest to the southwest, across the eastern regions and along Makran coast, he emphasized.

Back on Sep. 20, Brigadier General Jahanshahi had said its units have an effective presence on the country's borders and the readiness needed to confront threats.

He pointed out that the ground force units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army were deployed in various border areas before the US-Israeli war.

"The bulk of the ground force units are stationed on the borders of the northwest, west, southwest, east, northeast and southeast of the country, especially on the Makran coast, and by God's grace they enjoy very good readiness," he reiterated.

Following the 12-day war imposed by the US and Israel jointly, and drawing upon the lessons learned from the conflict while acting under the command's directives, “we undertook significant measures. We revised operational plans, modified our combat structure and organization, and prioritized equipping units with new weaponry featuring precision-strike, smart, and network-enabled capabilities.”

These measures ensured that, prior to the outbreak of the third imposed war [Ramadan War], Iran’s Army Ground Forces units were prepared both in terms of morale and operational readiness, he underlined.

Jahanshahi said various ground force units are present in the border areas, including special forces, rapid reaction, special operations, mechanized and artillery units, and that they have the necessary support.

MNA