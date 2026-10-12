Deployment of 39,000 troops foiled enemy ground invasion plan

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi said army units were deployed across various parts of the country, from the southwest to the West and East Azarbaijan provinces, as well as to Sistan and Baluchestan and the Makran coast. Despite difficult weather conditions, the units carried out their assigned missions.

He said the enemy had expected that airstrikes and the assassination of commanders would pave the way for proxy forces and terrorist groups to enter Iran. However, the rapid and extensive deployment of army and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) units along the borders thwarted the plan.

Jahanshahi said that following the 12-Day War in 2025, Iran’s armed forces reviewed battlefield experience, revised operational plans, reorganized combat formations and strengthened defensive positions.

He said combat-readiness exercises at military bases and the reinforcement of border units were among the measures taken to counter potential threats.

The commander said the Ground Forces were prepared to counter any act of aggression, citing their mobile assault brigades, rapid-response forces, special units and mechanized forces.

General Jahanshahi added that army personnel considered the defense of Iran’s territorial integrity their duty, stressing that the armed forces had assumed responsibility for protecting national interests and ensuring the country’s security following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

MNA