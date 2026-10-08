New maritime incident reported north of Qatar

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced it had received a report of an incident 51 miles north of the city of Al-Shamal in Qatar.

Several casualties have been reported after a tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar was struck by multiple projectiles, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has announced.

The vessel was hit by several projectiles 94km (58 miles) north of Madinat ash Shamal, UKMTO said on Wednesday. The incident comes as the maritime agency reported a recent rise in attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO did not say how many people were killed or injured in this latest attack, adding that authorities were investigating. It did not specify the origin of the ship.

MNA