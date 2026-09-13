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Sep 13, 2026, 7:48 PM

Japan wins Iran 3-0 in 2026 AVC Men’s Volleyball C'ship final

Japan wins Iran 3-0 in 2026 AVC Men’s Volleyball C'ship final

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Japan clinched the 2026 AVC Men’s Volleyball Continental Championship title with a commanding 3–0 (25–21, 26–24, 25–23) victory over Iran in the final on Sunday.

Playing on home soil, Japan produced a composed performance in the decisive moments of each set to secure the continental crown and book their place at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Yuji Nishida was Japan’s leading scorer with 18 points, matching Iran’s Ali Hajipour, who also finished with 18 points.

Accoridng to Tehran Times, Iran had enjoyed an impressive run to the championship match, defeating China, India, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Australia along the way.

Although the final ended in disappointment for the national Iranian team, their strong tournament campaign provided valuable experience as Iran continue their preparations for future international competitions. Japan, meanwhile, celebrated another major achievement in front of their home fans.

MNA

News ID 247713
Kamal Iranidoost

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