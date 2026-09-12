Pezeshkian meets with Malaysian PM in India on BRICS Summit

During the meeting, President Pezeshkian and Anwar Ibrahim exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, recent developments in the region and issues of the mutual interest.

“We have no problem with our Muslim brothers and neighbors; rather, it is America that wants us—friendly and fraternal nations—to be enemies, whereas all we seek are our international rights,” Pezeshkian underlined.

The warmongering and conflict in the region stem from the hegemonic ambitions of the US and Europe and the crimes committed by Israel, as they do not want independent countries to exist in the region, he maintained.

Referring to the crimes committed by the US and Israeli regime during the recent wars imposed against Iran, Pezeshkian stated, "The bitter reality is that they attacked our country without any justification; they martyred our leader, children, commanders, and scientists. Even more unjustifiable is the fact that these attacks were launched from brotherly Muslim nations unfortunately.”

They [US and Israel] carried out a cowardly attack against Iranian people, he said, adding, “We had no choice but to defend the nation, and in doing so, we struck their military bases located in neighboring countries."

“We do not seek war or its continuation; despite all the injustice inflicted upon the people of our country, we still prioritize peace. We want our rights to be respected and the unjust sanctions to be lifted,” Pezeshkian underscored.

Condemning the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Malaysian prime minister, for his part, stating, “Malaysia has clearly defined its position with absolute firmness from the beginning in a way that Malaysian parliament strongly condemned the aggression against Iran, and we deeply respect Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Anwar Ibrahim commended the Iranian nation's steadfastness in the face of aggression, stating, "The resistance of the Iranian government and people is praiseworthy; while any other country might have been doomed to defeat in less than three days, Iran has stood firm and is defending its rights."

Anwar also welcomed closer bilateral relations, saying, “We believe in strengthening our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” particularly in trade, economic and educational fields.

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